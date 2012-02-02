BRIEF-Stephen Sherwin to from Rigel Pharmaceuticals board
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - on feb 22, stephen sherwin notified co of his decision to resign as a member of board effective as of may 11, 2017
HONG KONG Feb 2 Dry bulk carriers of more than 350,000 deadweight tonnes will need government approval to dock at Chinese ports, a shipping industry group said, as Beijing limits its rule to Brazilian miner Vale's giant iron ore ships.
Oil tankers of more than 450,000 deadweight tonnes will also need state approval before arriving in China, the world's top iron ore consumer and the No. 2 oil user, the Chinese Shipowners Association said on its website. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Cotiviti Holdings Inc files for secondary offering of 7 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lT5qQj) Further company coverage:
* Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 percent in alcobra ltd as on Feb. 22, 2017