HONG KONG Feb 2 Dry bulk carriers of more than 350,000 deadweight tonnes will need government approval to dock at Chinese ports, a shipping industry group said, as Beijing limits its rule to Brazilian miner Vale's giant iron ore ships.

Oil tankers of more than 450,000 deadweight tonnes will also need state approval before arriving in China, the world's top iron ore consumer and the No. 2 oil user, the Chinese Shipowners Association said on its website. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)