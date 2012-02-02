(Adds quotes, new throughout)
By Alison Leung and Randy Fabi
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Feb 2 China's ban on
large ships is limited to Vale's giant iron ore
vessels, shipping sources said on Thursday, clearing up
confusion in the maritime community as to whether new government
regulations could cover other smaller ships.
The China Shipowners Association provided more details on
the rules announced this week to bar dry bulk vessels and oil
tankers that exceeded approved port capacities, a move by
Beijing to protect the domestic shipping industry.
At present, no Chinese port has regulatory approval to
receive ships more than 300,000 tonnes, sparking concerns that
dozens of vessels already trading with China could be banned.
The industry group, however, said the rules covered only dry
bulk ships that were more than 350,000 tonnes. There are only a
few vessels of that size, and all are being used to transport
iron ore for Vale, the world's largest exporter of the
steel-making ingredient, an industry official said.
"Everyone knows that China can change its mind very fast.
It's a game of chess between China and Vale," said Hans Navik, a
shipping analyst for Norwegian research group Nena.
Oil tankers of more than 450,000 deadweight tonnes were also
prohibited from entering China, the world's top iron ore
consumer and the No. 2 oil user, the group said. Industry
sources said, however, there were no tankers of that size
currently in operation.
"My understanding of the rule is that it is strict and there
are no negotiations," Zhang Shouguo, executive vice president of
the China Shipowners Association, told Reuters.
"In the future, this rule could be revised or amended. But
due to the heavy work load of the ministry, this probably could
not be done in a short period of time."
Traders say they believe Beijing will gradually lift the ban
on large vessels since it would allow Vale to deliver iron ore
more cheaply and give Chinese steelmakers room to negotiate
lower prices.
"If steel prices remain low this year, at the end of the day
they have to look for cheap iron ore which Vale will be able to
supply," said a Singapore-based physical iron ore trader.
China's ban is seen by analysts as a way to protect its
shipping industry, which has been hit hard by the economic
downturn and falling freight rates. Benchmark shipping rates
on Wednesday hit the lowest level in more than 25 years.
The powerful China Shipowners Association adamantly opposed
the arrival last year of Vale's new giant iron ore carriers, the
world's largest dry bulk ships at more than 380,000 tonnes. The
group fears the ships will be used by Vale to monopolize the
lucrative iron ore trade between Brazil and China.
Vale said on Wednesday its plan to build a fleet of 35 giant
ore carriers, of which six are already in service, had not
changed despite China's ban.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore and Jim
Bai in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jane Baird)