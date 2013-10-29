BRIEF-Great Western Bancorp elects three members to its board
* Great Western Bancorp Inc elects three members to its board of directors and conducts other business
Oct 29 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 18.4 percent y/y at 1.6 billion yuan ($262.9 million)
* Says sales area of commodity housing in China up 14.9 percent during reporting period
Source text in English: link.reuters.com/bag34v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0855 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce files for debt shelf of up to $ 6 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lsfjkG) Further company coverage:
* Crombie REIT announces offering of an additional $75 million series B notes