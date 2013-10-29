Oct 29 China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 18.4 percent y/y at 1.6 billion yuan ($262.9 million)

* Says sales area of commodity housing in China up 14.9 percent during reporting period

Source text in English: link.reuters.com/bag34v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0855 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)