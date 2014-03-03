BRIEF-Credit China Fintech Holdings says FY profit rmb301.1 mln
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016
March 3 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says gets China regulator's approval for Hong Kong listing by way of introduction
* Liu Kin Sun has tendered his resignation as an executive director
* $20 million underwritten institutional placement of new ordinary shares at $2.25 per share