May 28 China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says a Shenzhen-based financial firm representing 1,320 of Vanke's employees has bought about 300 million yuan ($48.01 million) worth of its A-shares on May 28 at 8.38 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vyq69v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2486 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)