HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 3:05 P.M. EDT/1805 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
May 28 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says a Shenzhen-based financial firm representing 1,320 of Vanke's employees has bought about 300 million yuan ($48.01 million) worth of its A-shares on May 28 at 8.38 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vyq69v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2486 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of 3.385% series j senior unsecured debentures
SAO PAULO, March 14 Real estate activity in the greater São Paulo area, Brazil's largest market, should rebound this year as interest rates fall and the government pushes through key economic reforms, a construction industry group said on Tuesday.