MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG Aug 27 Global private equity giant Carlyle Group is in advanced talks with China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest developer, to buy stakes in nine of its shopping malls, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
One of the sources said the deal was valued at between 6 and 7 billion yuan ($976 million to $1.14 billion), while the other said it could be worth up to 10 billion yuan. Neither was authorised to speak to the media.
A non-binding memorandum of understanding could be signed as early as Thursday, both sources said.
Both Carlyle and Vanke declined to comment.
The deal would give Carlyle access to China's commercial real estate market and enable Vanke to generate fast cash returns from commercial properties in a slumping residential market.
($1 = 6.14 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim and Stephen Aldred; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 Toronto-based insurance group Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd said it would increase the cash component of its offer to buy Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG by $18 per share.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: