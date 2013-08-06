HONG KONG/BEIJING Aug 6 China Vanke Co Ltd , the largest mainland Chinese property developer by sales, reported a 22.3 percent rise in net profit for the first half of 2013.

Net profit for the first half totalled 4.56 billion yuan. Chinese authorities capped developers' selling prices of their projects in major cities, such as Beijing and Shenzhen, as part of the government's efforts to contain housing inflation as the economy slows.

Growth in China's real estate investment slowed in the first half of this year, dragging on the economy, while property sales cooled but were still at relatively high levels due to strong housing demand.

Shenzhen-listed Vanke's shares are down 1.9 percent so far this year, compared with a 9.1 percent slide on the CSI300 index which groups the country's biggest listed firms in Shanghai and Shenzhen. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Langi Chiang; Editing by Louise Heavens)