HONG KONG Nov 23 China Vanke Co Ltd
said on Wednesday that China Evergrande Group
had bought another 551.96 million A shares in Vanke in
August and November, doubling its stake in the developer to 10
percent.
Vanke, which is at the centre of a rare high-profile and
complex corporate battle, said Evergrande and nine of its
controlled firms had hiked their stakes in the company to 1.10
billion A shares during Aug. 12-22 and Nov. 9-22, from 551.96
million A shares, or 5 percent of the issued share capital.
"The change in shareholding does not lead to a change in the
company's largest shareholder," Vanke said in a filing to the
Hong Kong bourse, adding the change in shareholding does not
trigger a general offer. It gave no further details.
Last week, Evergrande said it had nudged up its stake in
Vanke to 9.45 percent, adding that it had spent 22.3 billion
yuan ($3.2 billion) to amass its holding so far.
