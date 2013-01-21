SHANGHAI Jan 21 Shares in major Chinese property developer China Vanke Co Ltd opened at their 10 percent upper limit on Monday after the company announced it will move its foreign-currency B-shares from the Shenzhen market to Hong Kong.

Vanke's B-shares, which are denominated in Hong Kong dollars, opened at HK$13.75 ($1.77) per share from HK$12.50 at last close.

Its yuan-denominated A-shares opened at 11.23 yuan ($1.81) per share up from 10.21 yuan.

Trading in Vanke shares has been suspended since December 25 when the company suspended trading pending an announcement. It announced the plan to shift the shares to Hong Kong on Friday. ($1 = 6.2154 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jason Subler)