SHANGHAI, June 24 China's securities regulator said on Friday that the stock exchange have started an inquiry into China Vanke Co Ltd's restructuring plan, and the property developer's recent board meeting.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also said in its official microblog that it was also looking into details of Vanke's board meeting, and the function of independent directors.

Vanke announced on June 19 that it would acquire a unit of Shenzhen Metro Group for 45.6 billion yuan ($6.9 billion), in a deal that would make the state-owned subway operator its largest shareholder. The plan has met with opposition from state-owned China Resources Group, the second-biggest shareholder. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)