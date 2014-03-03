HONG KONG, March 3 Property developer China Vanke Co Ltd said on Monday Chinese regulators had approved its plan for a stock market listing in Hong Kong by way of introduction, paving the way for fresh funding from overseas.

China's top listed developer first announced last January it would move its foreign-currency B-shares to Hong Kong, the second company to leave the mainland's moribund B-share market in Shenzhen.

Vanke's major investors include Singapore state investment arm GIC, Asian asset manager Value Partners and China Resources Corp.

Vanke's B-shares, which are denominated in Hong Kong dollars, earlier closed down 2.2 percent at HK$11.25. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by David Holmes)