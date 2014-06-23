HONG KONG, June 23 China Vanke Co Ltd
said trading of its 1.31 billion H-shares in Hong
Kong will commence on June 25, as the country's biggest
residential property developer aims to expand overseas and tap
the offshore capital market.
China Vanke had said in May that it aims to list in Hong
Kong in the second half of June. It announced in January last
year it would move its foreign-currency B-shares to Hong Kong,
becoming the third company to leave the mainland's moribund
B-share market in Shenzhen.
Upon completion of the listing, all Vanke's B-shares on
issue will be converted into H-shares which will be listed in
Hong Kong by way of introduction without raising any new
capital, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse
early on Monday. (bit.ly/1mccgJF)
CITIC Securities International is the sole sponsor of the
listing.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)