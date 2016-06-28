* Bourse asks Baoneng, China Resources to say if working together

* Both Baoneng, China Resources oppose Vanke-Shenzhen Metro deal

* Vanke battle is a rare high profile power struggle in China Inc

* Move to oust board without proposing replacements also queried (Adds professor comment)

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG, June 28 The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has asked China Vanke's two largest shareholders to clarify whether they are acting in concert to block the company's $6.9 billion deal with white knight Shenzhen Metro.

The request is the latest development in a rare high profile corporate power struggle in China that erupted after financial conglomerate Baoneng built up a 24 percent stake in Vanke, the country's biggest property developer with $28 billion in annual revenue.

Fearing a hostile takeover bid by Baoneng, Vanke's management this month announced a deal with Shenzhen Metro that would make the subway operator its largest shareholder while the stakes held by Baoneng and state-owned China Resources Group would be diluted.

Baoneng has not disclosed publicly whether it is interested in a hostile takeover bid but the possibility that one might be in the offing has drawn intense coverage by domestic media.

Baoneng has, however, been angered by the Shenzhen Metro deal and called for the ouster of Vanke's board. China Resources, which owns 15 percent of Vanke, has separately said that it opposes the deal and would vote against it.

Together, the two have sufficient votes to block the deal, the bourse said.

"The stock exchange's enquiries are to protect the right of shareholders to information," said Liu Junhai, a director at the Renmin University of China's law center in Beijing.

"Acting in concert itself does not infringe the law but you need to inform the public and let shareholders decide whether the actions are good or bad and which side they want to take."

Baoneng and China Resources did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In a letter to one of Baoneng's firms that holds shares in Vanke, the bourse also asked whether the firm had considered the impact of calling for an ouster of the board without proposing replacements.

The exchange has also queried if Baoneng broke an earlier promise to not change the make-up of the board or the senior management.

Vanke executives told shareholders on Monday that the newly unveiled plans by Baoneng to get rid of the board were already threatening the health of the company.

Credit ratings agency Moody's also said late on Monday that it viewed the proposed removal of Vanke's directors as potentially damaging its rating or outlook.

If a deal with Shenzhen Metro went through, Baoneng and China Resources's stakes would be reduced to around 19 percent and 12 percent respectively. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)