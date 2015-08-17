HONG KONG Aug 17 China Vanke Co Ltd,
the country's largest property developer, said on Monday 5,200
residential units at three of its developments were affected by
blasts in the northeastern city of Tianjin last week.
At an earnings briefing in Hong Kong, Yu Liang, China
Vanke's president, said homeowners were inspecting the extent of
the damage at their units on Monday.
On Sunday, Vanke reported its core profit in the
first six months climbed 5.5 percent, reversing a decline in the
first quarter, and gave a more upbeat outlook as the property
market bottomed out.
