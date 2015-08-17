HONG KONG Aug 17 China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest property developer, said on Monday 5,200 residential units at three of its developments were affected by blasts in the northeastern city of Tianjin last week.

At an earnings briefing in Hong Kong, Yu Liang, China Vanke's president, said homeowners were inspecting the extent of the damage at their units on Monday.

On Sunday, Vanke reported its core profit in the first six months climbed 5.5 percent, reversing a decline in the first quarter, and gave a more upbeat outlook as the property market bottomed out. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)