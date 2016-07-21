BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says prefer equities to fixed income in current market environment
* Prefer equities over fixed income in this "reflationary, low-yield and low-return environment"
HONG KONG, July 21 China Vanke Co and its biggest shareholder received notices on Thursday from China's securities regulator that they have violated disclosure regulations on shareholding changes at the property development company.
China's Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also requires executives from both parties to meet regulatory officials to discuss the matter, Vanke said in a filing on the Shenzhen stock exchange.
Vanke has been embroiled in a high-profile corporate battle with financial conglomerate Baoneng, which is its biggest shareholder and has built up a stake of 25 percent.
Fearing a hostile takeover, Vanke unveiled a $6.9 billion deal with Shenzhen Metro Group that would dilute Baoneng's stake. Baoneng, for its part, has tried unsuccessfully to oust the Vanke board.
* Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reports 5.99 percent passive stake in CF Corp as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2jNAQn7 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically pare back federal regulations by requiring agencies to cut two existing regulations for every new rule introduced.