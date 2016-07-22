BRIEF-NZX Ltd's FY daily average value traded NZ$175 mln, up 5.5%
* FY total value traded NZ$44.0 billion, up 5.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds CSRC comments)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 22 China Vanke Co and its biggest shareholder received notices on Thursday from China's securities regulator that they had violated disclosure regulations on shareholding changes at the property development company.
China's Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also requires executives from both parties to meet regulatory officials to discuss the matter, Vanke said in a filing on the Shenzhen stock exchange.
A CSRC spokesman confirmed the investigation at a press conference on Friday afternoon.
"Vanke and related shareholders have so far failed to put forward effective measures to iron out their differences," the spokesman was quoted by the regulator's official weibo as saying.
"Instead, they have sharpened their contradictions in disregard of the interests of small investors. CSRC expresses its condemnation towards Vanke's management."
Vanke has been embroiled in a high-profile corporate battle with financial conglomerate Baoneng, which is its biggest shareholder and has built up a stake of 25 percent.
Fearing a hostile takeover, Vanke unveiled a $6.9 billion deal with Shenzhen Metro Group that would dilute Baoneng's stake. Baoneng, for its part, has tried unsuccessfully to oust the Vanke board.
(Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Lu Jianxin in SHANGHAI; Editing by Nathaniel Taplin and Ryan Woo)
* FY total value traded NZ$44.0 billion, up 5.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(New throughout, adds update on Dropbox revenue and analyst comment) By Heather Somerville SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A decade after its founding as a file-sharing business, Dropbox Inc is trying to become a new kind of company. On Monday, the highly valued digital storage firm unveiled two new products - file synch and content collaboration tools - as part of a years-long effort to build up its business offerings. The effort appears to have bolstered the company's botto
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Crown Castle International Corp.'s (Crown) offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027. Crown's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. Crown will use the proceeds from the note offering to reduce borrowings on its revolving credit facility (RCF) including borrowings to fund its acquisition of FPL FiberNet Holdings