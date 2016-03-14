HONG KONG, March 14 ** Executive vice president Tan Huajie tells earnings conference high prices have spread to outskirts of first tier cities

** Tan says expects land prices in 2016 to be higher than 2015

** Vanke signed a deal worth up to $9.3 billion that could make subway operator Shenzhen Metro Group its biggest investor

** Vanke reported a core profit of 17.6 billion yuan last year, slightly below an average forecast of 18 billion yuan (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)