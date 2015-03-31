HONG KONG, March 30 China Vanke Co Ltd
, China's top property developer, on
Tuesday said it would consider independent investments in the
Hong Kong property market, rather than exclusively pursuing
partnerships as in the past.
At an earnings briefing, President Yu Liang said he was
confident in Hong Kong's property market, though there is the
possibility of a rise in interest rates later in the year that
analysts say could weigh on the market.
The developer also said land prices in China have not yet
returned to reasonable levels.
On Monday, China Vanke said core profit for 2014 rose 3.1
percent to 15.6 billion yuan ($2.52 billion), missing analyst
estimates.
($1 = 6.1990 Chinese yuan renminbi)
