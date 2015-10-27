HONG KONG Oct 27 China Vanke Co Ltd said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit jumped 21.8 percent as sales picked up, bolstered by government policies to rev-up the key housing sector.

China's largest residential developer by sales on Tuesday reported a net profit for the July-to-September quarter of 2 billion yuan ($314.9 million), up from 1.65 billion yuan a year earlier.

For the first three quarters of the year, net profit rose 6.1 percent to 6.9 billion yuan.

In a statement, Vanke said it had already completed half of its full-year target for project area in the first nine months and the construction completion will accelerate in the fourth quarter, which would mean it would exceed that target.

China's government has since the third-quarter of last year launched several policies to support the housing market, which is key to rev up economic growth. These measures include cutting interest rates on Friday for the sixth time in less than a year.

Official data last week showed home prices in China rose for a fifth consecutive month in September, indicating a mild recovery in the market.

On Monday, state-owned China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd also said it expects the property market will continue to improve. ($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)