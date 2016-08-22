HONG KONG Aug 22 China Vanke's Hong Kong shares rose over 2 percent in early trading on Monday after China's biggest home builder said first-half profit rose 10 percent, even though business has been bit a high-profile battle for control of the firm.

Vanke's Shenzhen-listed shares gained 3.6 percent.

While net profit grew in the six months ended June, Vanke said some of its partners and customers have raised concerns about the company's prospects as a result of its spat with its biggest shareholder, Baoneng Group. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)