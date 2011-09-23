(Refiles to correct typo in first subhead)

BEIJING, Sept 23 Chinese regulators have said they may start to regulate a controversial -- but common -- corporate structure known as the variable interest entity (VIE). This week, China's Ministry of Commerce said it is considering regulations for the structure, which some Chinese companies use to list overseas and which foreigners employ to invest in certain domestic Chinese companies.

On Sunday, Reuters reported that the CSRC had authored a report urging the State Council, or China's cabinet, to clamp down on the structure.

(For a graphic on VIEs please click here: link.reuters.com/byk83s)

Below are some questions and answers about VIEs:

WHAT ARE VIES AND HOW DO THEY WORK?

The variable interest entity is a structure lawyers devised to permit foreign investors to get around Chinese rules barring foreigners from owning certain domestic enterprises.

China limits foreign investments in some of its industries, including telecommunications and media, in some cases forbidding majority ownership by foreign investors.

In response, a number of non-Chinese companies have, since the late 1990s, used the VIE structure to secure financial and operational control of domestic Chinese companies through a series of service agreements, rather than by purchasing shares.

Typically, it works like this: foreign investors set up an offshore firm that has a subsidiary in China. That subsidiary signs service contracts that give it control of another company, which is Chinese-owned and can therefore obtain licenses to operate in a certain sector. In this way, the foreign investors can effectively control the local enterprise without directly owning it.

Some Chinese companies have also used VIE structures as a way of listing their shares in overseas markets. In this case, the offshore entity would list its shares in a non-Chinese stock market, but again would control the domestic Chinese company through service agreements.

HOW COMMON IS THE STRUCTURE?

Precise numbers aren't available, but lawyers estimate that thousands of VIEs have been set up in China.

The VIE structure was first used in the Internet sector, by companies such as Sina, Baidu, Sohu and DangDang, and has since spread to other industries.

An SEC filings analysis conducted by Audit Analytics showed that 42 percent of U.S.-listed Chinese companies in a wide range of industries, such as business services, electronic equipment, education and real estate, used the VIE structure.

According to legal sources, they are even more common among non-public firms, with many thousands of investments by foreigners in domestic Chinese companies using the structure.

In September 2006, the largest provider of private educational services in China, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., listed on the New York Stock Exchange using a VIE.

The country's largest non-state-owned coal operator, China Qinfa Group Ltd, and car dealership China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings did the same to list in Hong Kong.

ARE THEY LEGAL?

The Chinese government has never said directly that VIEs are not permissible.

When investors first started using the structure in the late 1990s, it was to enable investment into the Internet sector, a new field that China's telecommunications rules did not address directly.

According to one foreign lawyer, the CSRC issued a letter at the time stating that it had "no objection" to how the structure was used in the IPO of Sina Corp, which listed on Nasdaq in 2000. Since then the structure, and its uses, have proliferated.

Still, a number of regulatory authorities have voiced disapproval.

In September 2009, China's publication regulator issued "Circular 13", which prohibited foreign investors from directly or indirectly engaging in the online gaming business in China, including through the VIE structure.

And on September 1 of this year, the Ministry of Commerce put in effect rules that bar foreign investors from circumventing the national security review via "any means" such as "commissioned share holdings, trusts, multi-level investments, leases, loans, contractual control, [and] overseas transactions."

On September 20, the ministry suggested it will address the question more directly, saying that it was considering regulations for VIEs. It's unclear how any new regulations would look, but few lawyers expect that China will force investors to dismantle their existing VIEs. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Rachel Armstrong in SINGAPORE; Editing by Don Durfee and Ken Wills)