HANOI, July 16 A Chinese oil rig that had been
exploring near the disputed Paracel islands in the South China
Sea is moving towards China's Hainan island, the Vietnam coast
guard said on Wednesday, after it was earlier reported it had
found signs of oil and gas.
Admiral Ngo Ngoc Thu, chief of staff of the Vietnam coast
guard told Reuters by telephone the rig was about 30 nautical
miles from Triton island in the Paracels and had been moving
towards Hainan since late on Tuesday night.
Thu did not give any reason why the rig had moved and said
Vietnam's boats were still watching the area closely.
China's official Xinhua news agency reported earlier on
Wednesday that the rig had finished exploration work two months
after its deployment to waters claimed by China and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Editing by Paul Tait)