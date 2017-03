BEIJING May 15 China expressed serious concern over violence in Vietnam on Thursday and urged it to punish lawbreakers and compensate victims after more than 20 people were killed in anti-Chinese riots.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a regular briefing on Thursday.

The riots have sparked one of the worst breakdowns in Sino-Vietnamese relations since the neighbours fought a brief border war in 1979. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)