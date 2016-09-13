BEIJING, Sept 13 China and Vietnam should work
together to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea
and manage and control disputes, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
China claims almost all of the South China Sea, where about
$5 trillion worth of seaborne trade passes every year. Brunei,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims
in the sea believed to have rich deposits of oil and gas.
Vietnam is in the midst of a quiet military buildup analysts
say is designed as a deterrent, to secure its 200 nautical mile
Exclusive Economic Zone as China grows more assertive in staking
its claims in the South China Sea.
A court of arbitration in The Hague in July said China's
claims to the waterway were invalid, after a case was brought by
the Philippines. Beijing has refused to recognise the ruling.
Vietnam welcomed the ruling, saying it strongly supports
peaceful resolution of disputes, while reasserting its own
sovereignty claims.
Meeting in Beijing on Monday, Li told Phuc that the South
China Sea involved both issues of sovereignty and maritime
rights as well as "national feelings", China's Foreign Ministry
said on Tuesday.
"China and Vietnam should work hard together, scrupulously
abide by their high level consensus, maintain maritime
stability, manage and control disputes, promote maritime
cooperation, continue to accumulate consensus, jointly maintain
maritime and regional peace and stability and create conditions
for the stable development of bilateral ties," Li said.
The ministry cited Phuc as saying maritime issues should be
appropriately handled in a peaceful way on the basis of equality
and mutual respect and not allow maritime issues to affect the
development of relations.
Earlier this month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
offered Vietnam a credit line of half a billion dollars for
defence cooperation, giving a lift to a country rapidly pursing
a military deterrent as discord festers in the South China Sea.
The offer comes after a surge of almost 700 percent in
Vietnam's defence procurements as of 2015, according to the
Stockholm International Peace Research Institute think-tank,
which tracks the arm trade over five-year periods.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)