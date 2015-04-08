BEIJING, April 8 China and Vietnam have pledged
to look for a peaceful resolution to their dispute in the South
China Sea via talks, following a meeting between China's
president and the head of Vietnam's Communist Party, state news
agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.
A joint communique carried by Xinhua said that both
countries had a "candid" exchange of views on their maritime
spat.
But the two countries agreed to "use well the Sino-Vietnam
government border negotiation mechanism, uphold friendly
consultations and negotiations to look for a basic and lasting
resolution both countries can accept", the statement said.
China and Vietnam should also "proactively look for
transitional resolution methods which do not affect either
side's position, including looking at and discussing joint
development".
Neither country should do anything to "complicate or expand"
the dispute in order to ensure peace and stability in the sea,
the statement added.
Communist parties rule both countries and trade has swelled
to $50 billion annually, but Vietnam has long been suspicious of
its giant neighbour, especially over Beijing's increasingly
assertive claims to almost the entire South China Sea.
Anti-Chinese violence flared in Vietnam last year after a
$1-billion deepwater rig owned by China's state-run CNOOC oil
company was parked 240 km (150 miles) off the coast of Vietnam
in the South China Sea.
Since then, however, China has sought to make amends with
Vietnam, including sending senior officials to Hanoi.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Nguyen Phu Trong, general
secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party, on Tuesday that the two
countries must manage their dispute over the South China Sea
well to maintain peace and stability.
Vietnam has strengthened its military relationship with old
enemy the United States since the South China Sea dispute has
heated up following Xi's assumption of power in 2013, and
Vietnam has also sought common ground with the Philippines on
facing China over the spat.
China claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea,
displaying its reach on official maps with a so-called nine-dash
line that stretches deep into the maritime heart of Southeast
Asia.
The Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have
claims to parts of the potentially energy-rich waters that are
crossed by key global shipping lanes.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)