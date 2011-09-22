By Michael Martina
| BEIJING, Sept 22
BEIJING, Sept 22 A joint energy project between
India and Vietnam in the South China Sea infringes on China's
territorial sovereignty, an official Chinese newspaper said on
Thursday in the first reaction to the operation by China's state
media.
The report in the People's Daily, the mouthpiece of China's
ruling Communist Party, said the oil and gas exploration project
between Indian and Vietnamese state-owned firms west of the
disputed Spratly islands put at risk the two countries'
relations with their chief trading partner.
"Two sections enter waters under China's jurisdiction,
constituting a violation of China's sovereignty," it said.
The report said that if Vietnam and India pursued any joint
interest that damaged relations with China "as well as the
stability and peaceful economic development of the entire South
China Sea region, the losses will outweigh the gains".
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said on Monday
that any such project was "illegal and invalid" without China's
consent, but did not name specific countries or companies.
India's foreign office said last week that Indian companies,
including ONGC Videsh (OVL) and Essar Oil subsidiary Essar
Exploration and Production Limited, were expanding energy
cooperation with Vietnam.
India has sought to increase its involvement in the region,
and an Indian navy vessel was challenged off Vietnam's Nha Trang
port earlier this year by a radio caller claiming to be from
China's navy.
Analysts also say India's increased engagement with Vietnam
is partly in response to Chinese projects boosting Beijing's
presence in South Asia, particularly in port construction.
Both India and Vietnam have fought brief border wars with
China -- India in 1962 and Vietnam in 1979 -- but relations are
now more stable. However, Hanoi and Beijing are locked in a
tussle over ownership of parts of the South China Sea.
CONFLICTING CLAIMS
China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan
all have conflicting claims in the South China Sea. China's
claim is the biggest, based on what it says is indisputable
sovereignty since ancient times.
In May and June, Vietnam accused Chinese vessels of
harassing Vietnamese ships within Vietnam's exclusive economic
zone. China denied that its ships had done anything wrong.
Businessmen and diplomats say China has pressured foreign
firms in deals with Vietnam not to develop oil blocks.
In 2007, BP Plc halted plans to explore off Vietnam's
southern coast due to the dispute between Hanoi and Beijing.
Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi, in a
statement on Monday, said such joint projects were "within the
sovereign rights and jurisdictional rights of Vietnam".
Any view opposing cooperation on Vietnam's continental shelf
and within its 200 nautical mile exclusive economic, was
"completely devoid of legal basis and worthless".
China and Vietnam agreed to speed up negotiations towards
ending the South China Sea spat, Chinese media said after the
country's top diplomat, State Councilor Dai Bingguo, visited
Hanoi in early September.
In 2002, member states of the Association of South East
Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China signed a non-binding Declaration
on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, urging
claimant states to avoid activities that might escalate tension.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI and John
Ruwitch in HANOI; Editing by Ron Popeski)