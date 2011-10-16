(Changes headline from "warns off" to "warns against")
BEIJING Oct 16 India is playing with fire by
agreeing to explore for oil with Vietnam in the disputed South
China Sea, a major Chinese newspaper said on Sunday, advising
the Indian company to reconsider and pull out.
India's state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp
said on Wednesday its overseas investment arm had
signed a three-year deal with PetroVietnam for developing
long-term cooperation in the oil sector.
The news came as China and Vietnam signed an agreement
seeking to contain a dispute over the South China Sea that has
stoked tensions between the two Communist-ruled neighbours
divided by a history of mistrust.
The China Energy News, published by Communist Party
mouthpiece the People's Daily, said cooperation between India
and Vietnam in these seas was a bad idea.
"India's energy strategy is slipping into an extremely
dangerous whirlpool," it said in a front page commentary.
Both China and India have huge energy needs, which had led
them to compete in some parts of the world and cooperate in
others, it said.
"But oil companies must have a bottom line, which is to
follow international law and respect the structure of
international relations," the newspaper added.
"On the question of cooperation with Vietnam, the bottom
line for Indian companies is that they must not enter into the
disputed waters of the South China Sea," it said.
"Challenging the core interests of a large, rising country
for unknown oil at the bottom of the sea will not only lead to a
crushing defeat for the Indian oil company, but will most likely
seriously harm India's whole energy security and interrupt its
economic development.
"Indian oil company policy makers should consider the
interests of their own country, and turn around at the soonest
opportunity and leave the South China Sea," it said.
The pact between ONGC Videsh and Vietnam's oil and gas
agency covers new investments and strengthening presence from
drilling-to-dispensing in Vietnam, India, and other countries,
ONGC said.
ONGC Videsh, along with TNK-BP and PetroVietnam,
has a stake in a gas field in the Nam Con Son basin, off
Vietnam's south coast. In 2006, Vietnam had awarded two
exploration blocks -- 127 and 128 -- in Phu Kanh basin to ONGC
Videsh.
Vietnam and China -- as well as the Philippines, Brunei,
Malaysia and Taiwan -- stake conflicting claims over parts of
the South China Sea, a potentially oil and gas rich body of
water spanned by key shipping lanes.
Last month, China's top official newspaper warned that a
joint energy project between India and Vietnam in the sea
infringed China's territorial claims.
In May and June, Vietnam accused Chinese vessels of
harassing Vietnamese ships within Vietnam's exclusive economic
zone. China denied its ships had done anything wrong.
Businessmen and diplomats say China has pressured foreign
firms in deals with Vietnam not to develop oil blocks in the
sea.
China and Vietnam have agreed to strengthen military
cooperation, increase contacts between high-ranking officers and
establish a hotline for the two defence ministries in a bid to
cool tensions, Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Sally Huang, Editing by Don
Durfee)