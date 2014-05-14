BEIJING May 14 China's foreign minister told his Indonesian counterpart that China had urged Vietnam to "calm down" and respect China's sovereignty amid protests in Vietnam over Chinese oil drilling in a disputed part of the South China Sea.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the comments to Indonesia's Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa in a telephone call, the ministry said in a statement posted to its website on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)