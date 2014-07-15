BEIJING, July 16 A Chinese oil rig has finished
exploration near the Paracel islands in the South China Sea and
will be relocated, the official Xinhua news agency said, more
than two months after its deployment to waters also claimed by
Vietnam hurt ties with Hanoi.
Xinhua said the rig was scheduled to be moved to what it
called the Hainan Lingshui project operations. It gave no date
or location for its next job, although Lingshui is a region on
the coast of China's southern Hainan island.
The brief report quoted the rig's operator, China Oilfield
Services Limited (COSL), as saying drilling had been
successfully completed on Tuesday. China had previously said the
rig was scheduled to explore the waters around the Paracels
until mid-August.
Hanoi has said the $1 billion deepwater rig is in its
200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone and on its continental
shelf. China has said the rig was operating completely within
its waters.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Dean Yates)