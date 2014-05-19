TAIPEI May 19 Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group,
one of the companies worst affected by anti-China riots in
Vietnam last week, said on Monday it will request compensation
from the Vietnamese government for damages to its facilities.
The company, Taiwan's largest investor in Vietnam, did not
provide a figure for damages incurred during the unrest over a
territorial dispute between China and Vietnam.
Formosa Plastics Group had previously said that one of its
Vietnam-based factories had been set ablaze after rioters
attacked the factory, leading to one death.
(Reporting By Michael Gold; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree;
Editing by Robert Birsel)