BEIJING Oct 27 China will seek to improve intelligence gathering and information coordination with an amendment to its anti-terror law, state media said on Monday, following an upsurge in violence in the far western region of Xinjiang.

Hundreds have died in the past two years or so in Xinjiang in unrest blamed by Beijing on Islamists who want to establish a separate state called East Turkestan.

Rights groups and exiles though blame Beijing's repressive policies for stoking resentment among the Muslim Uighur people who call Xinjiang home.

China's anti-terror law will probably be amended this week to set up a national anti-terrorism intelligence system and a platform for sharing information across government departments, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Improving China's anti-terror law will also assist in bettering international cooperation in the fight, it added.

"Our country is facing a serious and complex struggle against terrorism," Xinhua said.

Some recent attacks in Xinjiang have pointed to serious intelligence failures despite the massive security presence there, including a bomb and knife attack at a train station in April that happened as President Xi Jinping was wrapping up a visit to the area.

China has traditionally had a problem gaining cooperation with Western countries in its fight against terror because of concerns about human rights.

Other parts of the law set for amendment will focus on the "management" of the Internet, the transport of dangerous materials and border controls, Xinhua added, without providing details. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ryan Woo)