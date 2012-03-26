(Corrects Ted Dean title to chairman in paragraph 9)
By Lucy Hornby and Don Durfee
BEIJING, March 26 U.S. lawnmower manufacturer
Briggs & Stratton is used to worrying about turnover - just not
the human kind.
Like many foreign investors in China, the Milwaukee-based
firm has been hit by a steady rise in wages - which puts it in
the same boat as many U.S. businesses in China responding to a
survey released on Monday by the American Chamber of Commerce.
After decades of aggressive expansion in China, foreign
employers like Briggs & Stratton face a relative shortage of
experienced, English-speaking engineers and managers, and find
it increasingly expensive to recruit and retain good staff.
Rather than waiting around for extra digits on their
paychecks, China's white collar workers are creating their own
pay raises by jumping ship at the slightest temptation.
"Turnover is a huge issue for anyone in China. Our turnover
is 9 to 10 percent," said Mark Plum, Asia president for Briggs &
Stratton in Shanghai. He added that in Shanghai, turnover rates
were generally around 18 to 20 percent.
"Anywhere else you'd say that was terrible. Here, it's not
half bad."
On the factory floor as well, cheap labour no longer looks
limitless, prompting manufacturers to consider moving from the
country's prosperous coast to poorer, cheaper inland regions.
Some are even taking their lowest-margin, most labour-intensive
operations to other countries altogether, such as Vietnam.
Employees and wages now top the preoccupations of American
investors in China, according to AmCham's annual
business-climate survey of 390 companies.
"I think it speaks to the economic transition that China is
in now that it will not be able to rely on cheap labor to drive
exports into the future," AmCham Chairman Ted Dean said.
"Management-level human resource constraints" ranked as the
biggest business challenge in the survey, cited by 43 percent of
respondents compared with 30 percent last year. "Non-management
level" constraints were ranked third.
Labour costs ranked as the third greatest challenge, after
an economic slowdown in China and the wider global economy.
Still, most companies surveyed by AmCham reported greater
profit margins in China than in other countries.
In a similar survey released by AmCham in Shanghai last
month, 90 percent of respondents saw rising costs as a hindrance
to businesses. About the same number said finding skilled labour
was a challenge.
"There's been an absolute explosion of consciousness of this
issue," said Kim Woodard, of consultancy InterChina.
"It's not just because the media have covered it but also in
internal budgets they are seeing a 20 percent rise in wages."
FOUR COMPANIES IN TWO YEARS
Government statistics show that average monthly urban wages
rose by 13.3 percent between 2009 and 2010, although companies'
actual cost structures can vary considerably.
As the number of adults flowing into the workforce slows,
China can no longer attract manufacturing with the promise that
an unending pool of rural migrants will keep its wages down.
China's population of 20-year-olds to 30-year-olds fell to
around 200 million in 2005. It is expected to climb through 2015
but then fall off again, to below the 200 million mark by 2020,
according to a presentation by China International Capital Corp.
That, plus competition for workers by expanded domestic and
foreign-invested industries, should help shift more bargaining
power to workers to get higher wages and better benefits.
InterChina used to build in simple wage rises of 5 to 8
percent a year when helping clients carry out feasibility
studies for new operations in China, Woodard said.
That calculation is now a lot more complicated, with
investors having to weigh China costs against Vietnam or India.
Rising Chinese wages will surpass those of Mexico in about
five years, he estimated, giving Mexican factories an advantage
when exporting to the U.S. market.
Unlike the supply of manual labourers, the number of college
graduates is rising steeply. But companies often complain that
graduates with the right skills and experience are hard to find,
and expensive to keep.
An engineer with up to five years' experience can be hired
for $9,500-$20,000 in China, says recruitment firm J.M. Gemini.
This doesn't mean that jobs will flow back to the United
States: the average salary of a worker in Milwaukee is $33,140 a
year, far above China levels.
While Briggs & Stratton's 3,000 employees in the United
States are probably keenly aware that America's manufacturing
base is shrinking, Chinese graduates often view their current
job simply as a springboard to the next one.
"What happens here is that you get a young person who speaks
pretty good English and has worked for two to four years. If the
guy is under 30, he may have worked for four companies in just
two years," Plum said.
"In the States, you'd never hire the guy because you'd say
he can't hold down a job. Here you just have to say well, that's
how it is."
Briggs & Stratton, which also makes snow-blowers and other
small engines, employs mechanical engineers in China as well as
people to figure out how to price and market products. It runs a
factory outside Shanghai, one of five international facilities.
According to its website, "Briggs & Stratton believes there
is an engine inside everyone that drives him or her forward".
In China, it is forced to fuel that engine with
team-building exercises to keep employees loyal, such as taking
staff to outdoor sports events or on overnight company retreats.
"As a company, we're not used to having to keep people
entertained," Plum said.
"If you get laid off in Milwaukee, there's no jobs - so no
one leaves the job they have. Here, if you get laid off or
leave, there's a hundred jobs."
(Editing by Mark Bendeich)