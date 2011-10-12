BEIJING Oct 12 Chinese authorities in Chongqing
arrested two Wal-Mart employees and detained dozens more
over a pork sales scandal, state media said on Wednesday, days
after ordering 13 of the retail giant's stores in the region to
close.
The stores are accused of selling 63,547 kilogrammes of
regular pork wrongly labelled as organic over the last two
years.
China's official Xinhua news agency cited local police as
saying seven people had been put under house arrest and three
had been released on bail in addition to the two employees who
were arrested. Thirty-seven people have been implicated in the
case so far, the report said.
On Monday, Wal-Mart said in a statement that it had agreed
to temporarily close the retail locations for 15 days to
"complete comprehensive actions to upgrade the standards" of the
stores.
The municipal government of Chongqing, in the southwest of
China, will fine the stores 2.69 million yuan ($423,088) after
they brought in 730,000 yuan in illegal income, Xinhua said in
an earlier report.
Police are still investigating the case, Xinhua said.
A Wal-Mart spokesman said the company was cooperating with
the investigation.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Will Waterman)