By Terril Yue Jones
| CHONGQING, China
CHONGQING, China Oct 28 Wal-Mart's PR nightmare
over sales of mislabelled pork in China began with a phone call
two months ago from an irate housewife.
By the time the dust had settled, officials in Chongqing in
central China had raided and shut the U.S. firm's 13 stores here
for violating food standards by selling regular pork as more
expensive organic meat.
After an apology and a pledge to set things straight through
staff training and more contact with shoppers, Wal-Mart's stores
reopened on Tuesday after a two-week closure in this vast
municipality of 28 million.
The punishment was the toughest ever imposed on a foreign
retailer in China, a country that offers rich prospects for
store owners but also holds numerous pitfalls, from regulators'
determination to improve lax food standards to increased
scrutiny of foreign-owned businesses.
The troubles for Wal-Mart, the world's largest
retailer, started with a phone call to a consumer hotline on
Aug. 24.
A housewife in her 30s complained that the organic pork she
bought was the same as ordinary pork, said Zhao Jia, spokesman
for the Administration for Industry and Commerce, or AIC.
The Chongqing administration had already cited Wal-Mart
stores 20 times in the past five years for violations ranging
from food sold past expiration dates to selling products that
were deemed "substandard," including washing machines,
television sets and women's clothing.
The administration jumped on the housewife's complaint, Zhao
said, recalling how the case unfolded in a conversation in his
Chongqing office.
Within 24 hours, the agency sent out investigators who
discovered three Walmart stores were selling ordinary pork
labelled as organic pork. The meat was priced about 43 percent
higher than it should be.
Deciding it had a case, the AIC called in the police and
expanded the probe. Authorities found that 12 of Wal-Mart's 13
stores in Chongqing were selling mislabelled organic pork.
To the AIC, that was the last straw.
"Many times we sent our opinions and sent them notices,"
Zhao said. "They never explained anything to us clearly."
AIC investigators then delved into Wal-Mart's inventory
books.
"As the No.1 retailer, their management has been perfected,"
Zhao said. "They can track anything."
Investigators traced the organic pork to a local meat
supplier called Gaojin. Interviewing employees at Gaojin, the
numbers didn't add up.
Investigators worked out that of more than 78,500 kilograms
of pork sold in Walmart stores since January 2010 as organic,
only 15,000 kg, or 19 percent, was organic meat.
"They sold more than 600,000 yuan ($95,240) worth of false
organic pork," Zhao said. "That's consumer fraud."
Asked if he thought Wal-Mart tripped up in the pursuit of
profit in China's cut-throat retail industry, where a
competitor's hypermarket may be only a stone's throw away, Zhao
said he didn't think the stores intentionally sought to deceive
customers.
"One employee told us they were instructed to keep the
special display shelf for organic pork stocked with meat," Zhao
said. "They didn't want to show empty shelves."
Walmart Asia spokesman Anthony Rose declined on Friday to
comment about the pork, noting that Chongqing authorities are
continuing their investigation.
But he said the company is pleased with the stores'
reopenings.
"We are glad that after working with the AIC and
implementing corrective actions, we have reopened all of our
stores in Chongqing and customers have responded very
positively," he said. "Walmart will continue to make the very
best efforts to exceed our customers' expectations."
Unlike Walmart stores in the United States, which are often
accessible mainly by car and cater largely to discount shoppers,
Walmarts in China are in densely populated areas, often in
basements or the lower floors of skyscrapers, serving as a
one-stop shopping centre for groceries and household goods.
Indeed, when the Walmart stores in Chongqing reopened, they
were overrun by shoppers who said they were drawn by price,
selection and the ability to walk to the store from home or take
the retailer's free shuttle van.
BIAS AGAINST FOREIGN FIRMS?
The administration's sanction against Wal-Mart was tough:
closure of all its stores in the municipality for 15 days.
The AIC also slapped a 2.7 million yuan ($423,000) fine on
Wal-Mart and arrested the manager and deputy manager of one
store, Zhao said. Authorities are investigating 25 others for
possible criminal charges.
Some executives have raised the question of bias against
foreign firms in China.
Both the American Chamber of Commerce and the European
Chamber of Commerce in China have published reports in the past
year saying foreign firms are sometimes unfairly singled out for
sanctions.
Not here, said Zhao.
There were many more complaints about Wal-Mart stores in
Chongqing than outlets run by France's Carrefour SA ,
Germany's Metro AG , or domestic competitors such as
Yonghui, Shinshiji and Chongqing Baihuo, he said.
And consumer monitors are not just concerned with big
players in Chongqing, a sprawling metropolitan region the size
of Austria.
A small-scale entrepreneur in Chongqing was caught adding
food coloring to make his steamed "mantou" buns appear
fresher. The AIC fined him 40,000 yuan and banned him from
working in the food industry for life, Zhao said.
Wal-Mart has not said how much it spent on improvements or
staff training during the shutdown, but "it is significant and
in keeping with the positive response we want to see from our
customers," spokesman Rose said.
Analysts also don't expect the issue to affect Wal-Mart over
the long term in China.
Visiting a number of Walmarts in Chongqing on Tuesday, the
day stores reopened, shoppers were raucously cheerful as they
jammed aisles and loaded up on cooking oil, soy sauce, peanuts
and fruit, some even taking their turn at gutting rabbits.
Wang Dingbao, 66, brought his wife and a camera to the
Jiulongpo Walmart to snare some bargains as well as some
snapshots of the hustle and bustle.
"I like the selection and the prices," said Wang, who lives
within walking distance and also shops at Yonghui and Shinshiji.
He said he likes Walmart the best, and trusts the retailer.
"They said they would fix things, and they did."
(Editing by Brian Rhoads and Dean Yates)