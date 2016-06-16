UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING, June 16 China's Dalian Wanda has agreed to a marketing and licensing deal with basketball's international governing body FIBA, the company said on Thursday.
According to a partnership deal running to 2033, Wanda will be FIBA's worldwide exclusive partner for sale and marketing of worldwide sponsorship and licensing rights for FIBA events, including four basketball World Cups and their qualifiers, according to a press release issued by Wanda.
China will host the men's basketball World Cup in 2019 for the first time, the world governing body announced in August last year. (Reporting by Matthew Miller)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources