BEIJING, June 16 China's Dalian Wanda has agreed to a marketing and licensing deal with basketball's international governing body FIBA, the company said on Thursday.

According to a partnership deal running to 2033, Wanda will be FIBA's worldwide exclusive partner for sale and marketing of worldwide sponsorship and licensing rights for FIBA events, including four basketball World Cups and their qualifiers, according to a press release issued by Wanda.

China will host the men's basketball World Cup in 2019 for the first time, the world governing body announced in August last year. (Reporting by Matthew Miller)