* Plans IPO of "Jurassic World" maker, existing film
business
* Legendary CEO Thomas Tull to stay on at movie studio
* Extends Wanda's diversification as property sector slows
* Drive helped lift Wanda 2015 revenue 19% to $44 bln
(Adds executive comments, industry views, details)
By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Jan 12 Chinese conglomerate Dalian
Wanda Group has bought U.S. film studio Legendary Entertainment
for about $3.5 billion, turning its chairman into a Hollywood
movie mogul as China's richest man steps up a drive to diversify
his business empire overseas.
At a news conference in Beijing on Tuesday, Wanda Chairman
Wang Jianlin said he plans to package Legendary, behind hits
like "Jurassic World", with existing movie production assets in
China and sell shares in the merged operation in an initial
public offering (IPO).
The move makes Wanda the first Chinese firm to own a major
Hollywood studio - a sign of the country's growing power in the
global movie world, industry watchers said.
The executive gave no further details on the IPO plan, but
said was acquiring Legendary Entertainment for both intellectual
property reasons and the studio's movies. A person familiar with
the matter told Reuters earlier this month a deal to secure a
majority stake in Legendary had been agreed.
"Wanda Cinema already has made tremendous development in
China, but it isn't enough," said Wang, whose personal wealth is
estimated by Forbes magazine to be about $27 billion. "Movies
are global, and our company certainly wants to add our voice to
the world film market."
The deal is Wanda's biggest overseas acquisition ever and
comes as Wang accelerates a drive to diversify a giant with 2015
revenue of $44 billion away from its core, but slowing domestic
property operations. With deals to buy into everything from
financial services to Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid, Wanda
said on Monday revenue rose 19 percent last year.
Under the deal announced on Tuesday, Wanda said it will buy
an unspecified majority stake in Legendary. As part of the
transaction, Legendary's founder and Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Tull will continue to head up the movie maker.
Founded in Dalian, a city on China's northeast coast, and
now based in Beijing, Wanda is already the world's biggest movie
theater operator, having bought AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
, North America's second-largest cinema chain, for $2.6
billion in 2012. It also owns Australian movie theater company
Hoyt's Group, and Wanda Cinema Line Corp, the
group's domestically listed firm, is the biggest theater
operator in China.
"The deal reflects the emergence of China as the next
generation of Hollywood investors and represents a shift from
Japan," said Dan Clivner, co-managing partner and media M&A
attorney at Sidley Austin in Los Angeles.
Wang said that the Legendary's intellectual property - with
prospects for movie tie-in promotions - would add value to its
motion picture and television production business. That would
lead to greater opportunities for joint production, he said,
while bolstering its tourism and cultural businesses also.
HOT TICKET
China's booming movie industry, fueled by the country's
growing urban middle class, saw box office revenue increase 49
percent last year and exceeded 40 billion yuan ($6.1 billion)
for the first time, according to data from the State
Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and
Television.
In 2013, Wang, flanked by Hollywood A-listers like Leonardo
DiCaprio and Nicole Kidman, broke ground on a 50 billion yuan
"motion-picture city" project in the eastern city of Qingdao,
demonstrating his ambition to build China's own version of
Hollywood.
Attending Tuesday's Beijing news conference, Legendary's
Tull told reporters that he would continue to run daily
operations, and that Wang had been "insistent we run operations
and continue to run things the way we always have."
Founded in 2000, Legendary has made hits such as "The Dark
Knight" and "Man of Steel", as well as "The Hangover" film
franchise.
Legendary generally provides half the financing for movies
whose budgets can run up to $200 million or more. It also has an
agreement with China Film Co, the largest and most influential
film company in China, to co-produce movies.
Both Wang and Tull dismissed concerns that Wanda's
investment would lead to censorship or alter the content of its
motion pictures.
"I'm a businessman," said Wang. "I buy things to make money,
so I don't really think about government priorities. My main
consideration is commercial interest."
Tull said that Legendary had already built up a brand in
China with its blockbusters and wasn't looking to change its
content.
"Frankly, we make movies that we want to see and thankfully
they work here in China."
($1 = 6.5751 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)