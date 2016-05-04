HONG KONG May 4 Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, may seek a 'backdoor listing' on the Shanghai stock exchange if it does not get regulatory approval to launch a planned initial public offering there soon, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The prospect of buying a shell company as a means to establish a listed presence in Shanghai - known as a backdoor listing - was raised internally at the same time as parent Dalian Wanda worked out plans to take the Hong Kong-listed real estate developer private, one of the people said.

Dalian Wanda wants to de-list the unit from Hong Kong just 15 months after its market debut there, unhappy with its share performance and preferring to bet on listing in Shanghai after submitting an application last year.

The other person with knowledge of the matter, who is involved in the Hong Kong delisting plan, said if the application process for an IPO in Shanghai took too long, Wanda would have the option to buy a shell company.

The people declined to be identified because the matter was confidential.

Dalian Wanda officials weren't immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Kenneth Maxwell)