MUNICH, Germany Feb 12 China will back a
wide-ranging U.N. Security Council resolution to make North
Korea "pay the necessary price" for its recent rocket launch,
its foreign minister told Reuters on Friday, but said its goal
was to get Pyongyang back to the negotiating table.
Wang Yi also said in an interview that Beijing was urging
the United States not to deploy its sophisticated THAAD
(Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) missile defence system to
South Korea, saying it could also be used to target China.
"(We) support the United Nations Security Council to take
further steps and in adopting a new resolution so that North
Korea will pay the necessary price and show there are
consequences for its behaviour," the foreign minister said,
speaking through an interpreter.
North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions since its first
nuclear test in 2006. It has conducted three more atomic tests
since then, including the one last month, along with numerous
ballistic missile launches.
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Gareth Jones)