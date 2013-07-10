HONG KONG, July 10 China's top planning body, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), is considering allowing foreign exchanges to set up commodities warehouses in the country's free-trade zones, two sources with links to the government said on Wednesday.

The London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's biggest marketplace of base metals, is expected to be the first foreign exchange allowed to assign warehouses in the newly approved free-trade zone in Shanghai, the sources said.

"The NDRC is definitely going to bring the LME into China," said one of the sources, who has knowledge of the government's free-trade zone policy.

China formally approved the establishment of a free trade zone in Shanghai last week that will trial yuan convertibility.

The NDRC was working on guidelines of the new policy to allow LME to operate warehouses in Shanghai and other free-trade zones, the source said. He declined to be named because he was not authorised to talk about the topic.

