BEIJING Jan 13 China's wetlands have shrunk
nearly 9 percent since 2003, forestry officials said on Monday,
aggravating water scarcity in a country where food production,
energy output and industrial activity are already under pressure
from water shortages.
China has more than a fifth of the world's population but
only 6 percent of its freshwater resources, and large swathes of
the nation, especially in the north, face severe water distress.
Since 2003, wetlands sprawling across 340,000 sq. km. - an
area larger than the Netherlands - have disappeared, officials
of China's State Forestry Administration (SFA) told reporters.
"The investigation shows that China is facing various
problems with wetlands protections," Zhang Yongli, vice director
of the forestry body, told a news conference, adding that
loopholes in protection laws imperil the shrinking wetlands.
The lost wetland areas have been converted to agricultural
lands, swallowed by large infrastructure projects or degraded by
climate change, the forestry administration said.
Wetlands lost to infrastructure projects have increased
tenfold since the government's last survey in 2003, Zhang added.
Water has emerged as a major issue in China. Its scarcity
endangers economic growth and social stability, and China has
set aside $660 billion for projects to boost supply this decade.
Wetlands store a large amount of China's freshwater
resources, and receding wetlands will leave less water available
in the long term, Debra Tan, director of Hong Kong-based
non-profit China Water Risk, told Reuters.
"This will add to the pressure and increase competition for
water going forward," she said. "China will be looking to grow
more food, and more food in wetlands, as urbanisation
continues."
Nearly 70 percent of China's energy production depends on
water-intensive coal power. Despite pursuing alternatives, its
coal use is expected to grow between 2 and 3 percent a year for
the next five years, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian said.
A study by the World Resources Institute last October showed
51 percent of planned coal-power plants in China were in regions
with severe water shortages, potentially pitting energy
production against agriculture and basic needs for clean water.
Although 9 billion yuan ($1.5 bln) was earmarked to protect
wetlands during 2005 to 2010, just 38 percent of those funds
were actually allocated, said forestry official Zhang.
For 2011 to 2015, China plans to use 12.9 billion yuan to
protect its wetlands.
