By Stian Reklev
| BEIJING, Sept 10
BEIJING, Sept 10 China is about to realise a
dream of Communist leader Mao Zedong to redirect China's river
flows to benefit Beijing and the dry north, but critics say the
resources grab by the politically powerful capital will harm
regional China.
The $62 billion South-North Water Transfer Project is one of
the world's biggest infrastructure projects.
Starting in October, stage two will see a massive 9.5
billion cubic meters of water per year pumped through 1,500 kms
(932 miles) of canals and pipes from the Danjiangkou reservoir
in central Hubei province to the northern provinces of Henan and
Hebei and to Beijing.
The water project will provide more than a third of
Beijing's water supply.
Critics say the diversion of 3.8 million Olympic swimming
pools of water a year will further damage China's threatened
rivers, many of which have run dry, and may threaten future
investment in regional China.
In February, Qiu Baoxing, the vice minister of housing and
urban-rural development, said the water diversion project was
unsustainable and that the capital would be better off relying
on desalination technology and saving rain water.
"By transferring such a significant volume of water away
from the Han River Basin, the project is depriving the area of
the most basic input it will need to develop in the years and
decades to come," said Britt Crow-Miller, a research assistant
professor at Portland State University.
"China's current development model is very short sighted.
It's about keeping things growing at all costs and deferring the
consequences as far into the future as possible," said
Crow-Miller, an expert on China's water policies.
The first eastern route of the South-North Water Transfer
Project (SNWTP) opened last year, but by the time the water
arrived in the city of Tianjin it was so polluted after crossing
contaminated soil it was rendered useless.
Pollution of China's waterways, like air pollution in major
cities, is a major environmental crisis born from the country's
rapid economic growth. The government has estimated that more
than 70 percent of the country's rivers and lakes are polluted -
half of it so badly it contains water unfit for human touch.
Almost 60 percent of China's groundwater is also too
polluted to use, a consequence of lax environmental regulation
and illegal dumping of industrial waste.
DRY NORTH'S INSATIABLE THIRST
The Danjiangkou reservoir gets its water from the Han River,
a tributary of the Yangtze River which feeds several major
cities in central China such as Wuhan, an economic power house
in Hubei province sporting a $144 billion GDP.
"There will obviously be significant negative impacts on
local waterways from which water is channelled into
Danjiangkou," said Scott Moore at Harvard University's Kennedy
School of Government, citing less water for agricultural
diversions, ecosystem use and aquifer replenishment.
Poor areas like the Ningxia region in northwestern China
have previously seen their water share from the Yellow River cut
by a quarter as ever-more water is directed towards Beijing and
Tianjin with their booming populations, while little is being
done to reduce their water demand.
But the new water supply will come as a huge relief for
northern China, one of the driest regions in the world where
water scarcity has been made even worse by widespread pollution
of rivers, lakes and groundwater.
Despite the lack of water, the region's economy relies
primarily on water-intensive manufacturing industries and
coal-fired power, and it produces around a third of China's
food.
The biggest share of the water will be used for agricultural
irrigation in Henan, while the rest will be distributed as
drinking water and for industrial use across the region.
"The middle route will improve supply and reduce pumping of
groundwater. In some cities, water resources can now be reserved
for agricultural use and environmental conservation," the State
Council SNWTP Office said in an email to Reuters.
But the massive water diversion may still not be enough to
quench the thirst of China's northern industries.
The State Council, China's cabinet, last year approved the
Zhengzhou Airport Experimental Zone, an economic hub in the
capital of Henan province, meant to drive growth in the province
for decades ahead.
In its first year, the zone drew nearly 170 billion yuan
($27.7 billion) worth of investments, and tech giant Foxconn has
set up a factory there that employs over 300,000 people.
Local water officials say that even with the massive water
diversion, the water available to the zone in 2020 will be less
than half of what is needed, with potentially disastrous
consequences for the local economy.
(Reporting by Stian Reklev; Additional reporting by Kathy Chen;
Editing by Michael Perry)