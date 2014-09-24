(Transposes percentage numbers in paragraph 3)
BEIJING, Sept 24 China is on track to exceed its
2014 target for cutting water pollution, the government
announced on Wednesday, amid reports that it plans a $326
billion action plan to clean up its rivers and lakes.
A lack of environmental oversight during decades of economic
growth has caused a dire water crisis in China, as toxic waste
from factories has left 70 percent of rivers and lakes and over
half its groundwater polluted.
But in the first six months of this year, emissions of
ammonia nitrogen and chemical oxygen demand (COD, a measure of
organic pollutants in water) fell 2.7 and 2.3 percent,
respectively, the Ministry of Environmental protection announced
on its website Wednesday.
The overall target for 2014 is a 2 percent cut.
The data came as the state-owned China Securities Journal
reported that the ministry is readying a 2 trillion yuan ($326
billion) plan to clean up polluted water, primarily waste water
deemed so polluted it is not even fit for industrial use.
The MEP was not immediately available for comment.
Some regions in China, especially the north, is naturally
short of water, and with the added stress of widespread
pollution experts say food production and energy generation
could be threatened unless the government takes action.
China has already launched a $63 billion project to transfer
water from the water-rich southern and central parts north to
Beijing and other under-pressure regions.
(Reporting by Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev; Editing by Nick
