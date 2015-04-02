BEIJING, April 2 China will give foreign
companies more access to invest in large water projects as
Beijing looks for ways to finance a massive infrastructure
programme aimed at tackling chronic shortages.
China, desperate to maintain basic self-sufficiency in food
and energy, is trying to make better use of its scarce and
heavily polluted water. To do so it needs to recruit private
capital to finance several multibillion-yuan spending plans to
clean up lakes and rivers and improve pipeline infrastructure.
China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
said on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn) on Thursday that it will
allow qualified investors, including foreign and international
joint ventures, to bid for and construct water projects.
However, China will continue to place limits on foreign
investment, with the NDRC saying the nation would favour Chinese
private investors as partners when it came to running joint
projects with local governments. The construction of urban water
supply and drainage networks will also be limited to
majority-owned Chinese enterprises, it said.
To help finance water projects, debt-ridden local
authorities are being encouraged to use a government-backed
business model known as "public-private partnership", which will
allow stakes in state assets to be transferred to private firms.
China also plans to make local water prices more
market-oriented in a bid to improve profitability in the sector.
Prices have long been low, encouraging waste and deterring
investment.
"Price reform will increase competitiveness in the market,
and competent bidders could win more contracts if the market
mechanism is set properly," said He Yuanping, executive vice
president of Originwater, a private clean water technology
company.
The NDRC statement also said China would continue with its
plans to establish a trading platform for water usage permits,
which it hopes will improve the way scarce water resources are
allocated among industrial, urban and agricultural users.
(Reporting by Kathy Chen and David Stanway; Editing by Tom
Hogue)