BEIJING Feb 18 China plans to spend 2 trillion
yuan, or $330 billion, on an action plan to tackle pollution of
its scarce water resources, state media said on Tuesday.
China has a fifth of the world's population but just 7
percent of its water resources, and the situation is especially
precarious in its parched north, where some regions have less
water per capita than the Middle East.
The plan is still being finalised but the budget has been
set, exceeding the 1.7 trillion yuan ($277 billion) China plans
to spend battling its more-publicised air pollution crisis, the
China Securities Journal reported, citing the Ministry of
Environmental Protection.
It will aim to improve the quality of China's water by 30 to
50 percent, the paper said, through investments in technologies
such as waste water treatment, recycling and membrane
technology.
The paper did not say how the funds would be raised, when
the plan would take effect, or what timeframe was visualised,
however.
Groundwater resources are heavily polluted, threatening
access to drinking water, Environment Minister Zhai Qing told a
news conference in the capital, Beijing, last week.
According to government data, a 2012 survey of 5,000
groundwater check points found 57.3 percent of samples to be
heavily polluted.
China emits around 24 million tonnes of COD, or chemical
oxygen demand, a measure of organic matter in waste water, and
2.45 million tonnes of ammonia nitrogen, into its water each
year, Zhai said.
Over the next five years, China has previously estimated it
will need to spend a total of 60 billion yuan to set up sludge
treatment facilities, and a further 10 billion yuan for annual
operation, the environment ministry says.
China is short on water to begin with but its water problems
are made worse by its reliance on coal - which uses massive
amounts of water to suppress dust and clean the fuel before it
is burnt - to generate nearly 70 percent of its electricity
while self-sufficiency in food remains a key political priority.
