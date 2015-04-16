* China to ban water-polluting small plants in ten
industries
* To deny additional water for projects in areas exceeding
quotas
* Extra fees for non-residential users exceeding quotas by
2020
(Adds detail, comment)
By Kathy Chen and Dominique Patton
BEIJING, April 16 China will ban water-polluting
paper mills, oil refineries, pesticide producers and other
industrial plants by the end of 2016, as it moves to tackle
severe pollution of the country's water supply.
The long-awaited plan comes as the central government steps
up its "war on pollution" after years of industrial development
that have left one-third of China's major river basins and 60
percent of its underground water contaminated.
Growing public discontent over the environmental degradation
has led to increasing scrutiny of industrial polluters. China's
largest energy company China National Petroleum Corporation
last month agreed to pay 100 million yuan ($16
million) in compensation after it was accused of leaking benzene
into the water system in Lanzhou in northwest China.
But experts say much more needs to be done to protect
China's scarce water resources.
"Water is the bottleneck to China's industrial development.
Coal miners and factories located in western regions are
suffering from water shortage, and if their discharge of dirty
waste water is not treated, the pressure will increase," said
Alex Zhang, president of McWong Environmental Technology, a
United States-based water technology company.
The new plan - published by the State Council, China's
cabinet - aims to raise the share of good quality water, ranked
at national standard three or above, to more than 70 percent in
the seven major river basins, and to more than 93 percent in the
urban drinking water supply by 2020.
Impact on water will become a key consideration in future
industrial expansion, said the cabinet, adding that it will
restrict building of petrochemical and metal smelting factories
along major river basins.
"We will fully consider the capacity of our water resources
and environment, and determine city planning, project location,
population and industrial output according to water reserves,"
it said.
China currently controls water usage by allocating volume
permits to each province, and requests for additional water for
new projects will be refused in regions already exceeding their
allocated quotas, said the cabinet.
The government is targeting a cap on overall water
consumption at 670 billion cubic metres by 2020, and wants to
cut agricultural water use by more than 3.7 billion cubic metres
by improving irrigation efficiency by 2018.
Tiered pricing for residential water users will be rolled
out nationwide this year to encourage conservation.
Non-residential users will be charged progressive fees for
overshooting quotas under a plan to enter into force by 2020.
($1 = 6.1956 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam
and Tom Hogue)