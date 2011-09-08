By Jane Lee
| SHANGHAI, Sept 8
SHANGHAI, Sept 8 Growing numbers of China's rich
want to avoid publicising their wealth, Forbes said, reflecting
fears of official scrutiny amid a vast and growing rich-poor
divide after several billionaires have ended up in jail.
Rural incomes have been rising more slowly than urban
incomes for two decades -- a factor that could threaten social
stability and the ruling Communist Party's grip on power in a
country where 150 million people still live on just $0.50 a day.
More of the newly rich than in recent years asked to be left
out of Forbes Asia's latest China rich list, said Russell
Flannery, a senior editor at the magazine who oversaw the
compilation of the list, which was released on Thursday.
"I think it's a reflection in a bit of a sea change in
Chinese society right now," said Flannery. "...There's a lot of
concern in China about the wealth gap."
Several once high-flying members of earlier rich lists have
ended up in jail, including Huang Guangyu, the founder of Gome
Electrical Appliance Holding Ltd , and Shanghai
property tycoon Zhou Zhengyi.
CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets in a study released on Thursday
estimated that China will account for 60 percent of the rise in
high net-worth individuals' wealth in Asia over the next five
years.
EARTH-MOVING MAGNATE
The latest rich list pitted stolid industrial muscle against
high-tech, with the head of an earth-moving company pipping the
co-founder of the nation's biggest Internet search engine for
the top spot.
Liang Wengen, the chairman of Sany Heavy Industry, came in
at number one on the Forbes list, a day after the rival Hurun
Rich List also gave the top spot to the magnate, whose company
makes earth-movers, pile drivers and concrete mixers powering
the nation's urban transformation.
Forbes estimated Liang's wealth at $9.3 billion.
"This is a remarkable story of people growing up dirt poor
in Changsha in Hunan Province, and from one group of people,
getting seven of them on the Forbes China Rich List, including
four billionaires," said Flannery.
Along with Liang, three other entrepreneurs associated with
Sany are on the rich list: Tang Xiuguo, Mao Zhongwu of Xiang
Wenbo. Liang, Mao and Tang were all founders of the company.
Other members of the Forbes top-ten included Liu Yonghao, an
agribusiness magnate, and several real estate investors.
Sany's success partly reflects the rapid growth of China's
high-value added manufacturing sector over the past decade, with
exports from makers of pricy machinery and construction
equipment advancing faster than low-value goods like toys.
Sany is based in Changsha, the capital of Hunan in southern
China.
"We've seen a structural change in Chinese exports that
started several years ago. If you look at the export compound
annual growth rate from 2003-2008, you can see that low value
goods are not growing fast -- usually single digit or at most
low teens. High value are growing at 40-50 percent," said David
Lee, a China-based partner with Boston Consulting Group, who
specialises in industrial goods.
The company says it has over 60,000 employees and sales
revenue of 50 billion yuan last year. Despite the gritty image
of earth-moving equipment, the company also says it channels at
least 5 percent of that revenue into research and development
and has production plants in the United States, Germany, India
and Brazil.
Forbes gave the second place to Robin Li, a founder of
Baidu, China's dominant Internet search engine, who the magazine
said had personal wealth of about $9.2 billion. Li could have
snatched the top spot if it wasn't for the volatility of share
markets in the United States, where Baidu is listed.
All in all, Forbes estimated that China's crop of
billionaires grew from 126 last year to 146 now.
(Additional reporting by Don Durfee and Reuters Inisder
Television; Writing by Chris Buckley and Muralikumar
Anantharaman; Editing by Nick Macfie)