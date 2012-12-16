SANYA, China Dec 16 China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp will invest more actively in European countries if they create a more friendly investment environment, a top executive said on Sunday.

Jesse Wang, an executive vice president at CIC, also said CIC is "still not optimistic" about the debt crisis in the eurozone. He was speaking at a forum in Sanya in the southern tropical Hainan island. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Sui-Lee Wee: Editing by Michael Perry)