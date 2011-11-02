SHANGHAI Nov 2 An emergency fund has been set
up in China's eastern city of Wenzhou to help cash-stricken
businesses and individuals meet financing needs, the China
Securities Journal reported on Wednesday.
After Beijing clamped down on credit to fight inflation,
some private firms have been forced to borrow money on
underground markets that pool money from individuals and firms
-- at annual interest rates as high as 100 percent.
A string of private company bosses in Wenzhou, China's
entrepreneurial hub and the capital of coastal Zhejiang
province, have skipped town after failing to repay such loans.
Zhejiang Zhongan Guarantee Group is the main sponsor of the
fund, which will first raise 1 billion yuan ($157 million)
before gradually increasing it to around 5 billion yuan, the
paper said.
The Wenzhou city government and local branches of
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and
China Construction Bank will also take part
in the pilot scheme.
It was not clear if the fund is part of a proposal by
Wenzhou to turn itself into a private capital distribution
center, aimed at becoming an incubator for financial reforms to
help smaller firms.
A Wenzhou government official was quoted by the official
Xinhua news agency last month as saying that the city will set
up non-governmental financing institutions on a trial basis,
including micro-finance companies, private capital management
companies and registering centers for private financing.
The city was recently hit by a debt crisis, in which at least
80 business people were reported to have disappeared, committed
suicide or declared bankruptcy, Xinhua said.
Authorities estimate the fleeing company bosses owe more
than 10 billion yuan in total debt to individual creditors
pooled from the informal lending market.
China's Premier Wen Jiabao visited Wenzhou in early October,
telling banks to lend more to small firms and tolerate high
levels of bad loans from them, while demanding a crackdown on
the high-interest underground lending market.
The Chinese central bank estimated the underground credit
market was worth 2.4 trillion yuan as of the end of March 2010,
or 5.6 percent of China's total lending.
($1 = 6.354 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Ruby Lian; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)