SHANGHAI Feb 6 Police in China's eastern
province of Zhejiang have detained a Wenzhou educational company
boss for allegedly failing to repay large debts, the official
Shanghai Securities News reported on Monday, the latest fallout
from a credit crunch in the entrepreneurial hub.
Wenzhou became emblematic of China's hidden local debt
problems last year that surfaced after Beijing began to clamp
down on credit as it battled inflation, leading some private
firms to borrow money on underground markets that pool money
from individuals and firms -- at annual interest rates as high
as 100 percent.
Local media reported that at least 80 business executives
from Wenzhou had declared bankruptcy, gone into hiding or
committed suicide because of financing problems.
Police detained Dong Shunsheng, chairman of the Wenzhou
Liren Educational Group and froze the firm's assets, the
newspaper said.
The company had earlier announced that it owed debt of about
2.2 billion yuan ($349 million) to about 1,000 people, the
newspaper said.
In an effort to help cash-stricken businesses meet their
financing needs, China's Premier Wen Jiabao visited Wenzhou in
early October, telling banks to lend more to small firms and
tolerate high levels of bad loans from them, while demanding a
crackdown on the high-interest underground lending market.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jason Subler; Editing by Ken
Wills)