SHANGHAI Dec 7 Banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratio in China's eastern city of Wenzhou worsened in October, as the entrepreneurial hub remained vulnerable to the persistent credit crunch, the official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday.

The NPL ratio of financial institutions in Wenzhou rose to 0.67 percent in October, the second consecutive rise in 10 years and up 0.12 percentage point from September.

"The hidden risks in the private lending market are still there," the paper reported, citing a local government report.

New bank loans in the city are expected to reach a total of about 85 billion yuan ($13 billion) this year, lower than its previous target of 100 billion yuan set at the beginning of the year, the paper added.

Despite Beijing's cut in required reserve ratio for commercial lenders, the first such move in three years, the credit crunch for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the city hasn't eased much.

Wenzhou, the capital of coastal Zhejiang province, was hit by a debt crisis earlier this year and local media reported that at least 80 business people were reported to have declared bankruptcy, gone into hiding or committed suicide. ($1 = 6.3642 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by XXX)